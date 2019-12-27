خط مخيف من أضواء الفضاء يثير رعب السكان... صور

If you saw a row of UFO like lights in the sky in IL, IA, MI (like this but spaced out), that was SpaceX Starlink Satellites! You'll be able to see them in the next few days, too!

Check here for a map (and set the time back to see their track today) https://t.co/wtkU9xSFY9 pic.twitter.com/cZ4UUvj5Zc