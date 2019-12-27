خط مخيف من أضواء الفضاء يثير رعب السكان... صور

وظهرت الأنوار على شكل "نجوم" متلاحقة، وبترتيب غريب، ما أثار خوف البعض، خصوصا مع عدم قدرتهم على تفسير هذه الظاهرة الغريبة، حيث شوهدت النجوم لأول مرة متراصفة بطريقة تسلسلية أثارت دهشة السكان.
If you saw a row of UFO like lights in the sky in IL, IA, MI (like this but spaced out), that was SpaceX Starlink Satellites! You'll be able to see them in the next few days, too!— Dr. Jen Golbeck 💗💜💙 (@jengolbeck) December 23, 2019
Check here for a map (and set the time back to see their track today) https://t.co/wtkU9xSFY9 pic.twitter.com/cZ4UUvj5Zc
وشوهدت هذه النجوم في سماء إيطاليا في في 23 ديسمبر/كانون الأول الفائت، وشاركها الكثير من رواد وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي حول العالم.
@elonmusk I saw some of you Starlink satellites the other night! Thought I was going to be abducted. Lasted about 10 mins, no sound just line of 8-10 lights disappearing when they come closer. Thank you Elon for the experience & Light show! Looking forward 4 more! #spacex pic.twitter.com/zCi0t6pSEN— 219signs (@219signs) December 24, 2019
ولكن بعد انتشار الصور، تم التأكيد أن هذه الأقمار هي المجموعة الثانية من مشروع "ستارلينك" التابع لإيلون موسك، والتي أطلقت في نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني الماضي.
I know people are excited about those images of the train of SpaceX Starlink satellites, but it gives me pause.— Alex Parker (@Alex_Parker) May 25, 2019
They’re bright, and there are going to be a lot of them.
If SpaceX launches all 12,000, they will outnumber stars visible to the naked eye.
وتم إطلاق هذه الأقمار الصناعية كجزء من مشروع تزويد الفضاء بمجموعة أقمار لتقوم بتخديم المناطق النائية بشبكة الانترنت العالمية.
Team is go for launch of 60 Starlink sats tomorrow—heaviest payload to date, first re-flight of a fairing, and first Falcon 9 to fly a fourth mission. Watching 1 sat that may not orbit raise; if not, 100% of its components will quickly burn up in Earth’s atmosphere pic.twitter.com/OrI8L0ntFK— SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 11, 2019
وقد أعطى الكثير من رواد التواصل الاجتماعي بداية الحدث مدلول ديني أو نسبه إلى مؤشرات تتعلق بالكون، لكن سرعان ماتم نفي هذه الأخبار.
Any thoughts on starlink satellites causing space debris and lighting polluting the sky according to what some people are saying?— Varun Ramesh 🌍 (@varunversion1) May 27, 2019
وكانت الشركة قد تقدمت مؤخرا بطلب للاتحاد الدولي للاتصالات لإطلاق حوالي 30 ألف قمر صناعي، بعد أن أعلنت سابقا عن نيتها إطلاق 12 ألف قمر سابقا.
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)