داعية مشهور للنظام الغذائي النباتي يتحول إلى "سفاح" حيوانات... صور

Farmer John has a problem. Wildlife is constantly damaging his crops, infrastructure, and equipment. This woodchuck (Marmota monax) had excavated a burrow under his barn, threatening to collapse parts of his foundation. She’ll get eaten — well-prepared groundhog makes a surprisingly delicious meal. Late last summer I was tasked with taking a few deer and turkeys off this property, filling nuisance tags issued — very judiciously — by the local warden. Deer would move through the pumpkin patch at night taking a few bites from each gourd before moving on to the next. Daybreak revealed long rows of partially eaten pumpkins, like poorly-rendered jack-o’-lanterns rotting in the sun. Rows of corn were stripped of their ears, kernel-less cobs littering the ground; husks — their spent wrappers — scattered about. The animals I took then were an appreciated supplement to the ones I’d harvested during the hunting season, providing us with dozens of extra meals. It’s easy for folks who oppose hunting to resist the idea of harvesting “nuisance” animals, however, the diets of nearly everyone who opposes hunting comes from farms — a great many of which must contend with depredation. Even those who choose not to eat meat must wrestle with this fact. Animals are killed and their natural habitat is lost due to the farming which supplies our markets with plant foods. Too much crop depredation makes farming economically unfeasible and that undermines our food supply. For me though, harvesting “nuisance” animals from farms like this represent an opportunity. I can help the farmer by removing a vexing problem and he in return provides me with wild meat. There’s so much nuance. Everyone must eat. The wildlife that feeds here, the people who buy the farm’s produce, and me who harvests the wildlife that eats the produce that the farm is growing. Nothing is simple in the web of life. #RatherHuntGather #WildFed