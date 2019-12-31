تسجيل
31 ديسمبر/ كانون الأول 2019
    داعية مشهور للنظام الغذائي النباتي يتحول إلى "سفاح" حيوانات... صور

    تحول أحد أشهر الدعاة لاتباع النظام الغذائي النباتي إلى قاتل للحيوانات، بعد أن قرأ كتابا عن الفوائد الصحية للحوم.

    ووفقا لما نشرته صحيفة "نيويورك بوست"، كان دانيل فيتاليز صاحب الـ42 عاما، يرفض تناول اللحوم منذ الصغر، حتى بات داعية مشهور لاتباع نظام الغذاء النباتي.

    وفي عام 2014، قرأ فيتاليز كتابا عن الفوائد الصحية للحوم، ليبدأ الاهتمام بأسلوب حياة الصيادين.

    وأصبح فيتاليز يروج لكيفية قتل الحيوانات وصيد الأسماك وطبخ اللحوم، وبدأ ينشر عبر حسابه على "إنستغرام" صور الحيوانات التي قتلها ومراحل طبخها وتحضيرها للأكل.

    وأوضحت الصحيفة أن منزل فيتاليز بات مملوءا بالأسلحة، ومكتظا بجماجم الحيوانات التي اصطادها.

