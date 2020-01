موسوعة غينيس تكشف عن طفلة صاحبة أطول شعر في العالم... صور

Gujarat:17-yr-old Nilanshi Patel,resident of Aravalli, breaks her own Guinness World Records in 'longest hair on a teenager' category with 190 cm hair. In 2018, her hair was measured at 170.5 cm."Wherever I go,people want to click selfie with me.I feel like a celebrity,"she says. pic.twitter.com/9s2XH3nfwC