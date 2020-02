تعرف على القاتل المأجور الأكثر دموية في العالم

OUT TODAY: Klester Cavalcanti’s THE NAME OF DEATH is the story of Brazilian contract killer Julio Santana, who murdered 492 people over 20 years. Doggedly pursued for years by Cavalcanti, Julio Santana’s story is available on our site for 20% off.https://t.co/3x0EA75KOC pic.twitter.com/TzAUvPDCHW