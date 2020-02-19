صور... الكشف عن كائن بحري وحيد من نوعه في العالم

والتقط لين صور مخلوق "شيطان البحر الوردي" النادر للغاية، خلال غوصه في الحاجز المرجاني العظيم في أستراليا.
ولم يحدد العلماء بعد سبب امتلاكه لهذا اللون الوردي الغريب، ليطلق عليه اسم "المفتش كلوزو"، وهو الشخصية الشهيرة من فيلم "النمر الوردي".
Worlds only pink manta called Inspector Clouseau. What an amazing and absolutely unforgettable encounter that was. Stay tuned for more photos to come of this beautiful mantas little adventures at Lady Elliot Island
ويبلغ طول سمكة شيطان البحر، نحو ثلاثة أمتار.
وقال المصور إنه لم يشاهد سمكة شيطان بحر وردية من قبل، حتى أنه عندما شاهدها لأول مرة اعتقد أن الكاميرا كان بها عطل في الألوان.
Its pink manta kind of monday today. The only pink manta in the whole world can be found cruising the shallow waters around lady elliot from time to time, around 8 times in 8 years i think is more like the odds
وشوهد شيطان البحر الوردي نحو 10 مرات فقط، وما زال العلماء يحاولون استكشاف سر اللون الغريب لهذا المخلوق.
