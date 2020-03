ثوران أكبر بركان في أوروبا... فيديو وصور

Scenes from our (INGV-Osservatorio Etneo staff) visit to the summit craters of #Etna, 25 February 2020, including drone footage. Video by Massimo Cantarero, Boris Behncke and Emanuela De Beni, music by Boris Behncke https://t.co/8UhOeywKXZ pic.twitter.com/KJZDGkhU6h