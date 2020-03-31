مستوحى من الخفاش... مصمم يبتكر درعا واقيا يحمي من فيروس كورونا

وقال دايونغ لشبكة CNN: "يمكن للتصميم الجديد أن يساعد على احتواء انتشار الفيروس، وحماية من يرتديه من الإصابة".
وأوضح المهندس أن سطح التصميم يحتوي على مولدات الأشعة فوق البنفسجية الساخنة، القادرة على قتل الفيروس.
وأشار المهندس الصيني إلى أن التصميم يستهدف الأشخاص الذين يضطرون للخروج إلى العمل في الهواء.
As an architect ,I have designed a wearable space device that can effectively isolate us outdoors to ensure safety. The ultraviolet radiation network on the surface of the device can heat up to sterilize the surrounding environment, turning contact a way to kill, rather than spread, the virus. The device is also foldable, ready to open automatically when we need to contact with the outside world. The design follows the bionic design principle, taking bats as the prototype. When we were little, we all dreamed to be a Batman, a hero who fights evil and save the world. Perhaps that dream is coming true today. This project has been asked by friend Frank chou . Few of our friends gathered to do this Creative Cure (CC)project. CC is aiming to promote the development of public health in a designer’s way. @penda_china @frank_chou_chenchen @dezeen @wallpapermag @wallpaperchina @designboom @parametric.architecture @architecture_hunter #architecturelovers @amazing.architecture #architecture #architecturephotography #architect #architecturaldetail #architectureanddesign #architecturedaily
وأعلنت لجنة الصحة الوطنية في الصين، اليوم الثلاثاء، ارتفاع عدد الإصابات الجديدة بفيروس كورونا المستجد عن الاثنين بأكثر من 17 حالة، ليصل إجمالي الإصابات في البلاد إلى 81518 حالة، تم شفاء أكثر من 76 ألف حالة منهم.
أعلنت منظمة الصحة العالمية تسجيل 693 ألفا و224 حالة إصابة بفيروس كورونا المستجد حتى الآن، وبلوغ عدد حالات الوفيات 33 ألفا و106 حالة.
وصنفت منظمة الصحة العالمية، يوم 11 مارس/ آذار، مرض (كوفيد-19) الناتج عن فيروس كورونا "جائحة" أو "وباء عالميا"، مؤكدة أن أرقام الإصابات ترتفع بسرعة كبيرة، معربة عن قلقها من احتمال تزايد المصابين بشكل كبير.
