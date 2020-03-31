مستوحى من الخفاش... مصمم يبتكر درعا واقيا يحمي من فيروس كورونا

View this post on Instagram

As an architect ,I have designed a wearable space device that can effectively isolate us outdoors to ensure safety. The ultraviolet radiation network on the surface of the device can heat up to sterilize the surrounding environment, turning contact a way to kill, rather than spread, the virus. The device is also foldable, ready to open automatically when we need to contact with the outside world. The design follows the bionic design principle, taking bats as the prototype. When we were little, we all dreamed to be a Batman, a hero who fights evil and save the world. Perhaps that dream is coming true today. This project has been asked by friend Frank chou . Few of our friends gathered to do this Creative Cure (CC)project. CC is aiming to promote the development of public health in a designer’s way. @penda_china @frank_chou_chenchen @dezeen @wallpapermag @wallpaperchina @designboom @parametric.architecture @architecture_hunter #architecturelovers @amazing.architecture #architecture #architecturephotography #architect #architecturaldetail #architectureanddesign #architecturedaily