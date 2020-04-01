إطلاق سراح اثنين من الجراء في متحف العلوم البحرية بسبب "كورونا"... فيديو

وبما إن جميع المتاحف والمراكز التعليمية الترفيهية مغلقة الآن بسبب تفشي فيروس كورونا، تمكن أودي وكارمل من الاستمتاع بجولة في متحف العلوم البحرية الخالي من الزوار ومشاهدة الحياة البحرية بأنواعها المختلفة.
Our puppies just had the best. day. ever.— Atlanta Humane (@atlantahumane) March 26, 2020
They got to explore the @GeorgiaAquarium while it is closed to the public. They made all sorts of exciting discoveries and lots of new friends! pic.twitter.com/f0iHXfq3AF
وتداول المستخدمون بشكل واسع مقاطع فيديو للجروين وهما يجريان ويلعبان ويسترخيان في المتحف وعلق المستخدمون، أنه بالأحرى كان هذا أفضل يوم في حياة أودي وكارمل إلى الآن.
No ruff days here, just a couple of cute puppers from @AtlantaHumane exploring our Ocean Voyager habitat🐶🐶🥰 pic.twitter.com/ZoW9L4TKvU— Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) March 26, 2020
