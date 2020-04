أحدثها من بطولة توم كروز... كورونا يحرم جمهور السينما من أفلام منتظرة

More 2020 Movies Delayed:



• ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ re-scheduled to Sept. 4

• ‘Top Gun 2’ moved from June 24 to Dec. 23

• ‘SpongeBob Movie’ moved from May 22 to July 31



(via @DEADLINE | https://t.co/LF5HkwxB8Y) pic.twitter.com/chZJm0RIn3