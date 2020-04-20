هيفاء وهبي تتدرب في المنزل مع والدتها... فيديو

وظهرت هيفاء في الفيديو برفقة والدتها، وقد ارتدت كل منهما كمامة وقفازات لليدين للوقاية من فيروس كورونا المستجد.
وعلقت هيفاء: "تمرنوا مع أهلكم وأقربائكم في البيت خلال الحجر الصحي. ساعدوهم على البقاء نشيطين لتقوية مناعتهم".
📢📢Get up and get moving, exercise with your parents and relatives at home during this #quarantine. Help them stay active and boost their immunity 🏃🏽🤸🏼♂️🏃🏽♀️🧘🏽 . 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝗢𝗠 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆, 𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲 & 𝗹𝗮𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗲𝗿!😎 @hnasr10 I accepted the #trainwiththeelders challenge 👏🏻👏🏻 My beloved followers, I trained with my mom and you should too! I nominate all of you to train with your parent/relative at home 𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤𝙨 😁 𝙗𝙮 𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙢𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙖 𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 #trainingwithfamily #Trainwithyourparents #Trainwithyourrelatives
وتابعت هيفاء وهبي: "التمارين الرياضية مع أمي كانت مليئة بالطاقة والحب والضحك".
وأتمت هيفاء متحدية جمهورها: "أعزائي المتابعين، حان دوركم. أرشحكم جميعا لممارسة الرياضة مع أهلكم أو أقربائكم في المنزل، وشاركوني فيديوهاتكم عبر الأستوري".
