12:57 GMT20 أبريل/ نيسان 2020
    الفنانة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي

    هيفاء وهبي تتدرب في المنزل مع والدتها... فيديو

    منوعات
    نشرت الفنانة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي، مقطع فيديو عبر حسابها على "إنستغرام" وهي تؤدي التمارين الصباحية.

    وظهرت هيفاء في الفيديو برفقة والدتها، وقد ارتدت كل منهما كمامة وقفازات لليدين للوقاية من فيروس كورونا المستجد.

    وعلقت هيفاء: "تمرنوا مع أهلكم وأقربائكم في البيت خلال الحجر الصحي. ساعدوهم على البقاء نشيطين لتقوية مناعتهم".

    📢📢Get up and get moving, exercise with your parents and relatives at home during this #quarantine. Help them stay active and boost their immunity 🏃🏽🤸🏼‍♂️🏃🏽‍♀️🧘🏽 . 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝗢𝗠 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆, 𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲 & 𝗹𝗮𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗲𝗿!😎 @hnasr10 I accepted the #trainwiththeelders challenge 👏🏻👏🏻 My beloved followers, I trained with my mom and you should too! I nominate all of you to train with your parent/relative at home 𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤𝙨 😁 𝙗𝙮 𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙢𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙖 𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 #trainingwithfamily #Trainwithyourparents #Trainwithyourrelatives

    وتابعت هيفاء وهبي: "التمارين الرياضية مع أمي كانت مليئة بالطاقة والحب والضحك".

    وأتمت هيفاء متحدية جمهورها: "أعزائي المتابعين، حان دوركم. أرشحكم جميعا لممارسة الرياضة مع أهلكم أو أقربائكم في المنزل، وشاركوني فيديوهاتكم عبر الأستوري".

