قلب منزوع وحورية بحر قبيحة.... تحدي مخيف من متاحف العالم على "تويتر"... صور

ونشر المتحف صورة لشعر سيدة رومانية من القرن الثالث أو الرابع، قب أن يرد متحف اسكتلندا بصورة لحورية البحر ذات لون وردي وأسنان قبيحة.
MUSEUMS ASSEMBLE! It's time for #CURATORBATTLE! 💥— Yorkshire Museum (@YorkshireMuseum) April 17, 2020
Today's theme, chosen by you, is #CreepiestObject!
We're kicking things off with this 3rd/4th century hair bun from the burial of a #Roman lady, still with the jet pins in place...
CAN YOU BEAT IT? 💥 pic.twitter.com/ntPiXDuM6v
وشارك متحف كندي في التحدي بنشر لعبة أطفال ادعوا أنهم عثروا عليها مخبأة داخل جدران قصر عمره 155 عاما.
Sheep's heart stuck with pins and nails and strung on a loop of cord. Made in South Devon, circa 1911, "for breaking evil spells", @Pitt_Rivers collections #CreepiestObject #CuratorBattle pic.twitter.com/z5vdCFCU4S— Dan Hicks (@profdanhicks) April 17, 2020
ونشر موقع ألماني صورة لقناع الطاعون المرعب، كما تداولت صورة لقلب خروف مغروز فيه مسامير بهدف كسر التعاويذ الشريرة.
Thanks for thinking of us @HottyCouture and wow, will we be having nightmares tonight with all these #CreepiestObject|s ! Here is the one we just can't hide from you, one of our many creepy gems – our Plague Mask (1650/1750)! #curatorbattle pic.twitter.com/JrMjqAJSIM— Deutsches Historisches Museum (@DHMBerlin) April 17, 2020
Turn the creep up to 💯 and check out this iron mask that was exhibited in the @TowerOfLondon as an Executioner's Mask. However, due to its grotesque appearance, we think it's more likely part of an elaborate scold’s bridle - an iron muzzle designed for public humiliation 😱 pic.twitter.com/1nG4mMZRex— Royal Armouries (@Royal_Armouries) April 17, 2020
