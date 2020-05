طائرة "إيل-2" تصبح الوجه الإعلاني الجديد لـ"هواوي"... صور

Last night in response to the new export controls, Huawei's domestic PR posted this photo with the caption:

"without scars, you can't get rough skin and strong muscles, heroes have always faced these challenges"

As crappy as Huawei's intl PR is, domestic PR often on point. pic.twitter.com/aazDh3NDOD

— Jordan Schneider 司马乔丹 (@jordanschnyc) May 16, 2020