سلمى حايك تقود حملة لمكافحة "خطر داخل المنازل"... فيديو

وناشدت سلمى حايك الجميع عبر حسابها على "إنستغرام"، بضرورة "التضامن مع المرأة".
الحملة التي تحمل اسم "التضامن مع النساء" أطلقتها دار أزياء "جوتشي" بجانب سلمى حايك والمغنية بيونسيه عام 2013، وتهدف للمساهمة في تمويل المنظمات التي تكافح العنف الأسري حول العالم.
We #standwithwomen by listening to their voices. We stand with women by responding to their unique and various needs. We stand in solidarity with ALL women during this critical time when gender-based violence is increasing and access to health services is limited. If you want to join @ChimeforChange and the #Keringfoundation in supporting this movement or learn more about it, go to the link in my bio. Apoyamos a las mujeres cuando escuchamos sus voces. Apoyamos a las mujeres cuando respondemos a sus variados y especificas necesidades. Nos unimos a las mujeres durante estos momentos críticos cuando la violencia de género está aumentando y el acceso a los servicios de salud es limitado. Si quieres ser parte del movimiento con #StandWithWomen únete a nosotros en el enlace de mi biografía. #guccicommunity #keringforwomen #gucciequilibrium
وقالت حايك في مقطع فيديو: "نبقى داخل منازلنا لحماية أنفسنا من خطر وباء كورونا، لكن ماذا إذا كان المنزل ذاته هو مصدر التهديد؟".
وأتمت سلمى حايك "من المهم أن نتخذ موقفا في مواجهة العنف المرتبط بجنس الشخص. يمكننا أن نحدث تغييرا إذا تجمعت أصواتنا وصرخنا لا".
