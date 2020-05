ردود أفعال مشاهير عرب وعالميين على حادثة خنق الرجل "الأسود" في أمريكا... فيديو وصور

View this post on Instagram

Rest in Peace #GeorgeFloyd . this has got to stop. it’s hard to watch a video so foul. It’s hard to think that this is still happening. but it is reality. And These police officer need to be accountable to the maximum degree for their obviously disgusting and horrific actions. I feel so sick, sad and sorry for George Floyd and his family. There is nothing anybody could say to me that makes this encounter even remotely ok. He was a peace activist and a man of respect and promise. There is no reason for anyone to be handled like that especially someone that is so unaggressive. Please spread this message. We can’t forget his name #GeorgeFloyd thank you always to @shaunking for the flow of information .