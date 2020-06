طفل برازيلي يهزم كورونا بعمر الـ 5 أشهر بعد غيبوبة دامت 32 يوما... صور

#Brazil Five-month-old baby survives coronavirus after 32 days in coma

After spending a month in an induced coma due to Covid-19, Dom, a 5-month-old Brazilian baby, gets to go home and celebrate his 6-month birthday.

Read more on https://t.co/EXiwdyeTl4

Source:CNN #SmartEagles pic.twitter.com/Dmm7QShhag