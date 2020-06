إليسا تعتزل "تويتر"... هذه آخر رسالة منها

View this post on Instagram

I didn’t sleep.and that’s because of everyone of u. Weird enough, maybe this is my best concert as im feeling all sort of emotions from ur feedback and ur non physical presence with me while singing each song. I felt it, and im happy u felt it too. Thank u. Humbled @patricksawaya @bassamfattouh @yehiachokor @audiorotana @merhebmandy #elissa #elissakh #elissazkh