كشفتها طليقته هند الحناوي.. قضية نسب جديدة تلاحق الفنان أحمد الفيشاوي

View this post on Instagram

This is my BROTHER TITUS ALFISHAWY🥰🥰🥰 I am so happy to finally have him in my life and to be able make memories with him❤️ love you so much Titus. Cant wait to see you soon🥺❤️ #throwbackthursday #2019 #june #germany #babybrother #bro #brotherfromanothermother #family #reunited #lastyear #summer #sun #Whitstable #yellow #minion #memories #insidejokes #love #leenaalfishawy #titus Alfishawy #siblings #halfsibs