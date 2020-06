نفذها أفراد من عائلتها... جريمة شنيعة بحق طفلة بعمر 13 عاما تهز العالم العربي... صور

What a disgusting world we live in, a 12 year old little girl was raped by her father, brother, and their friend!

The people that she was supposed to feel SAFE with them!

Her childhood is ruined because of these monsters!

WE DEMAND THEIR EXECUTION!

#نطالب_بحق_طفلة_رام_اللهpic.twitter.com/MOiAQdyDKb

— ليلى اللوزي 🎓 (@leilalouzi97) June 23, 2020