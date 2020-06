رجل يكشف سر خسارة 133 كلغ من وزنه خلال مدة قياسية

View this post on Instagram

#TransformationTuesday 37st ➡️ 27st ➡️16st Might have had too much to drink and eat last night but we’re right back on it today. 💪🏻 Have gained too much from life this last 3 years to ever let one blip divert me from where I want to be. Now let’s carpe the crap out of this diem! Right after I get another hours sleep... 🤣 ———————————————————————————— #GreatestLoser2020 #slimmingworld #SW #swfriendly #fatlad #weightloss #healthyfoodideas #motivate #inspire #slimmingworldmafia #getslim #diet #slimlikeaman #fatladnomore #lifestyle #health #weightlossjourney #syns #healthylifestyle #slimmingworlduk #slimmingworldinspiration #slimmingworldmen #slimmingworldfamily #swmen #swinspo #slimmingworldmale #extremeweightloss