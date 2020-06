أزمة بيئية ناتجة عن احتفال جماهير ليفربول بلقب الدوري الإنجليزي.. فيديو

Our amazing cleansing team worked tirelessly throughout the night, into the early hours to clean up the Pier Head:



🔘6k clean up operation

🔘Staff on site from 12.30am and 17 staff deployed at peak

🔘25/30 volunteers assisted

🔘10 tons of waste collected

🔘3 wagon trips to tip pic.twitter.com/V3RapCcxt0