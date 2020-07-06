بعد رحلة علاج مؤلمة شهدت بتر ساقه... وفاة ممثل أمريكي بفيروس كورونا

تسجيل
    آخر تطورات فيروس "كورونا" في العالم (14)
    غيب الموت ممثلا أمريكيا، أمس الأحد، بعد خوضه صراعا مريرا ضد فيروس "كورونا" المستجد.

    توفي الممثل، نيك كورديري، عن 41 عاما، في مستشفى سيدار سيناء بعد قضائه أكثر من 90 يوما داخله، بحسب ما صرحت به زوجته أماندا كلوتس، بحسب شبكة "إيه بي سي" الأمريكية.

    دخل نيك كورديرو غرفة الطوارئ في 30 مارس/ آذار وكان لديه سلسلة من الانتكاسات الصحية، بما في ذلك السكتات الدماغية المصغرة والجلطات الدموية والتهابات الإنتان، كما تم تركيب له جهاز مؤقت لتنظيم ضربات القلب.

    كما تم تزويده بجهاز تنفس صناعي، وفقد وعيه وبترت ساقه اليمنى، وكان على وشك إجراء عملية زرع رئة مزدوجة.

    View this post on Instagram

    God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️

    A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on

    وتخصص نيك كورديرو في تجسيد رجال العصابات على مسارح برودواي الشهيرة في مدينة لوس أنجلوس الأمريكية، ونال ترشيحا لنيل جائزة "توني".

    أما على الشاشة الصغيرة، فقد شارك كورديرو في عدة حلقات من مسلسلات "Blue Bloods" و"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"، كما شارك في فيلم "Going in Style".

    تنبيهات موقع "سبوتنيك"

    تابع أخبار "سبوتنيك" من متصفحك

    الاشتراكعدم الاشتراك