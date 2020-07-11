بعد أشهر من الجدل حول التصميم.. صور لشكل كاتدرائية نوتردام في باريس

وبعد أيام قليلة فقط من توليها منصبها الحكومي، قالت باشيلوت، خلال حديثها مع الإذاعة الفرنسية صباح الخميس، إن هناك "توافقاً واسعاً" على أن سقف الكاتدرائية وبرجها يجب ألا يخضعا لإعادة تصميم معاصرة.
The spire of Notre-Dame de Paris likely to be rebuilt identically— La Gazette Drouot - International (@Gazette_Inter) July 10, 2020
The National Commission for Heritage and Architecture met: Philippe Villeneuve, chief architect, is opposed to the inclusion of a contemporary aspect, particularly because of the time required for reconstruction. pic.twitter.com/LGjEGXVVEN
وأضافت قائلة إن القرار سيعود إلى الرئيس الفرنسي، إيمانويل ماكرون، في النهاية.
Notre Dame cathedral in Paris to be restored to ORIGINAL design after blaze that shocked the world - https://t.co/BnGQI1lFkd pic.twitter.com/iMQjRdJwoo— Sys Dumb (@sysdumb) July 10, 2020
وكان ماكرون قد حسم الجدل والنقاش الوطني الذي دار على مدى عام تقريبا، حول الشكل الذي سيتم عليه إعادة تجديد برج كاتدرائية نوتردام.
وأعلن ماكرون أن برج كاتدرائية نوتردام، سيتم تجديده وفقا للتصميم القوطي الأصلي الذي كان عليه في القرن التاسع عشر.
🇫🇷 French President #EmmanuelMacron gave his blessing to a faithful reconstruction of the spire of the fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral in #Paris, in a change of heart after previously calling for a "contemporary" touch— Aroguden (@Aroguden) July 9, 2020
Vía @AFP https://t.co/A0nxYf2eu3 pic.twitter.com/Uqvhqo2Vk8
ونشر عدد من المهندسين المعماريين والمصممين أفكاراً جديدة حول كيفية إعادة بناء الكاتدرائية، ففي مايو/ أيار 2019.
ولكن، دعى العديد من الشخصيات البارزة إلى الحفاظ على المظهر التقليدي للبناء.
A design full of intelligence and creativity that was proposed by Ardberry for the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral. #parametricarchitecture #parametricdesign #kineticarchitecture #archilovers #architecturelovers #architecturedesign #architecturedaily #paris #notredame #facade pic.twitter.com/giwjlrkByc— Ardberry Technology Private Limited (@ArdberryT) July 8, 2020
وتم بناء البرج الأول للكاتدرائية في القرن الثالث عشر، ولكن بسبب الأضرار واسعة النطاق، تم إزالته في أواخر القرن الثامن عشر، ثم تم استبداله بتصميم جديد للمهندس المعماري يوجين فيولي لو دوك، في منتصف القرن التاسع عشر.
