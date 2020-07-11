فيديو وصور لنوافير تصبغ باللون الأحمر في لندن.. ما السبب؟

ورفع عشرات الناشطين من جماعة (أنيمال ريبيليون) الحقوقية لافتات أثناء قيامهم بسكب الصبغة في أحواض النافورتين.
Animal Rebellion have now dyed the Trafalgar Square fountains red, symbolising the blood that is on the hands of the UK Government. We are here today to demand that the government prevent future pandemics by ending animal farming and transitioning to a plant-based food system. pic.twitter.com/FAA6tW1wn1— Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) July 11, 2020
وقالت الجماعة في بيان "نحن هنا اليوم لنطالب الحكومة بمنع الأوبئة في المستقبل من خلال إنهاء تربية الحيوانات والانتقال إلى نظام غذائي نباتي".
The Government must lead a transition to a just and sustainable plant-based food system, to prevent future pandemics and avert climate catastrophe.— Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) July 11, 2020
For people,
For planet,
For animals!
Join the Rebellion on 1st September!https://t.co/pVXIUuJuWn#PlantBasedFoodSystem#ActNow pic.twitter.com/CRr09xpLGE
مضيفة أن اللون الأحمر يرمز إلى "أيدي الحكومة البريطانية الملطخة بالدماء".
#TrafalgarSquare pic.twitter.com/NUxLafKmck— Enjoy the Time Left (@EarthOblivion) July 11, 2020
وقالت الشرطة في وقت لاحق إنها ألقت القبض على شخصين للاشتباه في تسببهما في أضرار توجب المساءلة الجنائية، بحسب وكالة "رويترز" للأنياء.
