ما قصة المذنب "نوايز" الذي يمكن رؤيته بالعين المجردة؟

Comet C/2020 F3 Neowise image taken with 300mm lens, f/5.6, Nikon Z6, 0,4s, ISO 1600 from Wolfurt / Austria. The comet was clearly visible with the unaided eye, it was beautiful in the 10x50 binoculars. #comet #neowise pic.twitter.com/hBGeJZKtie

— Philipp Salzgeber (@astro_graph) July 5, 2020