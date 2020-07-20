بفستان أحمر وعلامة مغربية... عارضة أزياء روسية تثير إعجاب الآلاف... صورة

نتاليا المعروفة على "إنستغرام" باسم "ناتاسوبرنوفا"، استضافت مساء الجمعة حفلا خيريا، ونشرت صورة لها عبر حسابها الذي يتابعه أثر من مليونين ونصف مليون متابع.
Last night was magical ⭐️✨♥️ thanks to your continuous love and support you helped us raise 400k for the works of @nakedheartfoundation, especially during these challenging CoVID times where families of children with special needs are unfortunately more affected than ever. Thank you to @chaumetofficial @ann.andres , @la_guerite @heavensake @moethennessy @guerlain @normaillot @ruslanbaginskiy_hats @yseult___ @boggiart and of course to all the brands that offered us special lots: @latelier55_officiel @jeanimbert @martinezhotel @alessandrarich @stellamccartney Last but not least thank you to my extended NHF team and family and of course my angels @alisa___volskaya @jp_braud for making your event magic work ✨⭐️✨ @_profirst_ @avec___paris photos by friend @germanlarkin 📸
تم جمع 400 ألف يورو من الحفل في مؤسسة خيرية تم إنشاؤها عام 2004 للمساعدة في بناء مجتمع شامل مفتوح للأطفال ذوي الإعاقة وذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة في وطنها الأم روسيا، وتدعى "Naked Heart Foundation".
وقالت فوديانوفا: "كانت الليلة الماضية ساحرة".
وأضافت "بفضل حبكم ودعمكم المستمرين، جمعنا 400 ألف يورو خاصة في هذه الأوقات العصيبة من أجل مساعدة أطفال ذوي احتياجات خاصة".
