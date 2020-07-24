صور جديدة مثيرة للجدل لابنة أحمد الفيشاوي مع "تيتوس"

وعلقت لينا الفيشاوي على الصور بقولها، "لقد استمتعت كثيرا معكم وكان من المحزن رؤيتكم تغادرون، شعرت حقا أننا نعرف بعضنا البعض طوال حياتنا، والشيء الجميل في العائلة أنك تستطيع اختيارهم وأنا سأختاركما دائما".
وأضافت "أنا محظوظة للغاية لأن لدي عائلة رائعة ولدي أشخاص يهتمون بي، كان أسبوعا ممتعا".
View this post on Instagram
Haha Titus was not feeling that first pic 🤪. I Had so much fun with you guys and it was so sad to see you guys leave, truly felt like we’ve known each other for our whole lives and the lovely thing about family is that you can choose them and i have always choose you both. I am so blessed to have such a wonderful family and to have people that truly care about me and my well-being this has been such a fun week and I hope that there are many more to come. Much love ❤️ to family. #hindelhinnawy #leenaalfishawy #titusalfishawy #thefishawysiblings #love #family #brotherandsister #bond #familyiseverything #uk #nottingham #holiday #vacationweek #summer #familyreunion
وكانت لينا الفيشاوي قد نشرت في يونيو الماضي صورها مع "تيتوس"، موضحة أنه أخيها من والدها.
View this post on Instagram
This is my BROTHER TITUS ALFISHAWY🥰🥰🥰 I am so happy to finally have him in my life and to be able make memories with him❤️ love you so much Titus. Cant wait to see you soon🥺❤️ #throwbackthursday #2019 #june #germany #babybrother #bro #brotherfromanothermother #family #reunited #lastyear #summer #sun #Whitstable #yellow #minion #memories #insidejokes #love #leenaalfishawy #titus Alfishawy #siblings #halfsibs
وكشف المحامي شعبان سعيد، محامي لينا عن ظهور ابن جديد يدعى تيتوس للفنان أحمد الفيشاوي.
وقال شعبان سعيد في لقاء له مع برنامج "ET بالعربي" إنه تلقى مكالمة هاتفية من سيدة ألمانية تدعى دنيس ولمان تطلب فيها أن يتولى لها قضية إثبات نسب لفتى صغير يدعى تيتوس من الفنان أحمد الفيشاوي.
فيما أكدت سناء لحظي، محامية الفنان أحمد الفيشاوي، أنه حتى الآن لا توجد قضية لإثبات نسب الطفل لموكلها.
