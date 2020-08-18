بعد الصدى الكبير.. لوحة "الملائكة الصاعدة" في مزاد علني يعود ريعه لضحايا انفجار مرفأ بيروت.. فيديو

View this post on Instagram

Rising angels - At the beginning I did this painting as a way to express my feelings. But now that you like it and it started getting viral I decided to sell it in an auction and donate 100% of the amount (no matter what that amount will be at the end) to people who lost their homes and were affected by this tragedy. Everything will be broadcasted live on my page to guarantee the transparency. You can place your bid directly on the following link till August 30, 2020. You can also find this link in my bio. https://airauctioneer.com/risingangels For more information, please contact "roxana.dia@hec.edu". I will keep updating you with the selling prices we reach in my stories. I hope you can help us spread the message! Thank you for your cooperation. Please share. Painting info: Acrylic 40x50 cm. . . . . . . ‏#beirutexplosion #beirutportexplosion #prayforlebanon #prayforbeirut #انفجار_بيروت #انفجاربيروت #تفجير_بيروت #بيروت_في_قلوبنا #بيروت_أم_الدنيا