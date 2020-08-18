بعد الصدى الكبير.. لوحة "الملائكة الصاعدة" في مزاد علني يعود ريعه لضحايا انفجار مرفأ بيروت.. فيديو

وعبر صفحتها على "إنستغرام" تصف صاحبة العمل الفني، اللبنانية فاطمة ضيا، أن لوحة "الملائكة الصاعدة" كانت بمثابة نوع من أنواع التعبير عن المشاعر التي انتابتها جرّاء هذا الحادث الأليم.
Rising angels - At the beginning I did this painting as a way to express my feelings. But now that you like it and it started getting viral I decided to sell it in an auction and donate 100% of the amount (no matter what that amount will be at the end) to people who lost their homes and were affected by this tragedy. Everything will be broadcasted live on my page to guarantee the transparency. You can place your bid directly on the following link till August 30, 2020. You can also find this link in my bio. https://airauctioneer.com/risingangels For more information, please contact "roxana.dia@hec.edu". I will keep updating you with the selling prices we reach in my stories. I hope you can help us spread the message! Thank you for your cooperation. Please share. Painting info: Acrylic 40x50 cm. . . . . . . #beirutexplosion #beirutportexplosion #prayforlebanon #prayforbeirut #انفجار_بيروت #انفجاربيروت #تفجير_بيروت #بيروت_في_قلوبنا #بيروت_أم_الدنيا
وبعد الصدى الكبير الذي حققته اللوحة، قررت فاطمة، وعبر مقطع فيديو بثته على حسابها الشخصي، بيع هذا العمل في المزاد العلني لمساعدة أكبر عدد ممكن من المتضررين جراء هذا الإنفجار.
Hope we can help as many persons as wen can so our broken hearts for Beirut would heal.. انشالله نقدر نساعد قد ما فينا من الناس، بركي وجعنا على بيروت بيشفى... . . . Auction link https://airauctioneer.com/risingangels . . . If you can’t bid, you can help by spreading the message ❤️ . . . Painting info: Acrylic 40x50 cm. . . . . . . . #beirutexplosion #beirutportexplosion #prayforlebanon #prayforbeirut #انفجار_بيروت #انفجاربيروت #تفجير_بيروت #بيروت_في_قلوبنا #بيروت_أم_الدنيا
وسيكون موعد المزاد، في 30 أغسطس/آب الجاري منتصف الليل (بتوقيت بيروت)، ووصلت المزايدة على اللوحة إلى مبلغ 43 ألف دولار حتى الآن، وستتبرع فاطمة ضيا بنسبة 100% من المبلغ للأشخاص الذين فقدوا منازلهم وتأثروا بهذه المأساة، خاصةً أولئك الذين لديهم موارد محدودة.
يذكر أن الانفجار الضخم الذي هز مرفأ بيروت في الـ4 من أغسطس/آب، تسبب بتشرد حوالي 300 ألف شخص بسبب تضرر منازلهم التي أصبحت غير صالحة للسكن.
