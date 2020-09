ابنة أصالة نصري تحتفل وترقص مع والدتها بعد انفصالها عن خطيبها... فيديو

View this post on Instagram

Tuning in with nature’s frequency is pretty amazing 🥰 it’s an ongoing journey filled with battles with the self to try and remain at ease & at peace amidst all that surrounds us from social media, to toxic situations and obstacles along the way.. I try to always remind my self, that no matter what is going on.. the purpose of our journey is way deeper within us.. at our very core.. and that’s where our energy should be directed.. to heal within rather than worry about what’s on the surface.. And remember #لا_تستسلم to your battles! 😊