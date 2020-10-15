الطيران اللبناني يشهد أول رحلة جوية طاقمها من النساء فقط... صور

ونشرت الكابتن في شركة طيران الشرق الأوسط رولا حطيط على حسابها على "إنستغرام" صورة تجمعها بطاقم طائرة جميعه من النساء.
For the first time in Lebanon, a flight is operated with All Female Crew on board.......Yesterday, I had the privilege of being the captain of the first “only females crew” on board..... #female #crew #lebanese #flight #women #aviation #airbus #first #time #lebanon #proud #safe #ladies #night #beirut #cairo #egypt #career #womenempowerment #genderequality
وعلقت حطيط على الصورة: "كان لي الشرف أمس أن أكون قائدة طائرة جميع طاقمها من النساء للمرة الأولى في لبنان".
I always wondered if patriotism could be considered as a virtue or a moral act because being patriotic pushes us to promote our country’s interests at the expense of all other countries even if that leads to war!!! Personally, I plead guilty for loving our Lebanon beyond any other country even though I don’t believe in Wars. #lebanon #lebanese #country #patriots #airbus #a330 #captain #peace #world #travel #crew #aviation #summer
فبذلك، تكون للمرة الأولى في تاريخ الطيران اللبناني رحلة جوية طاقمها من النساء فقط.
