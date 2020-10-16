في حادثة نادرة... مياه المحيط تقذف سلحفاة جلدية الظهر مهددة بالانقراض

View this post on Instagram

Laying dead in front of me is the largest species of sea turtle in the world, a Leatherback (Dermochelys coriacea). A species I have always wanted to encounter, but not like this. This leatherback washed ashore yesterday late afternoon on Mermaid Beach, @goldcoast exactly 6 days after a leatherback was released alive from being entangled on a drumline at Tugun. This species is incredibly rare to encounter as they are listed as Critically Endangered by the IUCN Red List. The individual doesn’t show any signs of a hook puncture, but a clear wound on its left pectoral flipper, possibly from the rope. ... This situation is a repeat from 2018 where a leatherback was entangled and released alive from a shark net at Shellys Beach NSW. Two days later the same individual washed ashore deceased at Yamba NSW. The sea turtle had net markings around the flippers. ... This occurrence yet again raises concerns and outrage against the current, non-selective lethal Shark Control Program on the Gold Coast. So little is known about the animals that are released alive from the equipment including marine mammals, turtles and rays. Events like these raise big concerns for the success rate of all the other marine animals released out of the shark nets and drumlines. Post entanglement traumatic stress can have life threatening effects... We hope to see a replacement of lethal to non-lethal measures in QLD ASAP. (Excuse the attire, I raced down after a dinner event). @thesharknetfilm @envoyfilm @apexharmony @nicolemclachlanphoto @hsiaustralia