15:21 GMT16 أكتوبر/ تشرين الأول 2020
    سلحفاة ضخمة من فصيلة السلاحف جلدية الظهر

    في حادثة نادرة... مياه المحيط تقذف سلحفاة جلدية الظهر مهددة بالانقراض

    © AP Photo / Shirley Bahadur
    منوعات
    عثر سكان بلدة ميرميد بيتش الساحلية في أستراليا على ذكر سلحفاة ضخمة من فصيلة السلاحف جلدية الظهر، يبلغ طوله مترين ونصف ويزن نصف طن، قذفته مياه المحيط إلى الشاطئ.

    ونقلت صحيفة "ديلي ميل" البريطانية عن عالم المحيطات سيوبهان هوليهان قوله: "هذه هي المرة الأولى التي يحدث فيها هذا منذ 16 عامًا.. نادرا ما يتم قذف السلاحف من هذا النوع إلى الشاطئ، فهي تعيش في أعماق المحيطات وتموت هناك".

    وبحسب الصحيفة، قام العالم بفحص ذكر السلحفاة النافق بحثًا عن إصابات، وتم إرساله إلى مكان تشريح الجثة لتحديد السبب الدقيق للوفاة.

    من جانبها نشرت عالمة الأحياء البحرية هولي ريتشموند صورًا للسلحفاة النافقة على حسابها في "انستغرام" وكتبت: "بالقرب مني أكبر سلحفاة بحرية في العالم، سلحفاة جلدية الظهر. كنت أرغب دائمًا في التعرف على هذه الأنواع، ولكن ليس بهذا الشكل".

    View this post on Instagram

    Laying dead in front of me is the largest species of sea turtle in the world, a Leatherback (Dermochelys coriacea). A species I have always wanted to encounter, but not like this. This leatherback washed ashore yesterday late afternoon on Mermaid Beach, @goldcoast exactly 6 days after a leatherback was released alive from being entangled on a drumline at Tugun. This species is incredibly rare to encounter as they are listed as Critically Endangered by the IUCN Red List. The individual doesn’t show any signs of a hook puncture, but a clear wound on its left pectoral flipper, possibly from the rope. ... This situation is a repeat from 2018 where a leatherback was entangled and released alive from a shark net at Shellys Beach NSW. Two days later the same individual washed ashore deceased at Yamba NSW. The sea turtle had net markings around the flippers. ... This occurrence yet again raises concerns and outrage against the current, non-selective lethal Shark Control Program on the Gold Coast. So little is known about the animals that are released alive from the equipment including marine mammals, turtles and rays. Events like these raise big concerns for the success rate of all the other marine animals released out of the shark nets and drumlines. Post entanglement traumatic stress can have life threatening effects... We hope to see a replacement of lethal to non-lethal measures in QLD ASAP. (Excuse the attire, I raced down after a dinner event). @thesharknetfilm @envoyfilm @apexharmony @nicolemclachlanphoto @hsiaustralia

    A post shared by Holly Richmond (@hollyrichmond_) on

    يذكر أن سلاحف المحيط جلدية الظهر هي أكبر الأنواع من السلاحف بصفة عامة. وتتميز بعدم وجود درع حقيقي على ظهرها، لكن ظهرها محمي بدرع من الجلد السميك، وتم إدراجها في الكتاب الأحمر للاتحاد الدولي كونها مهددة بالانقراض.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
