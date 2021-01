واتسآب يقرر وقف حسابات من يرفضون مشاركة بياناتهم الخاصة مع فيسبوك

WhatsApp will share its users' personal information, including phone numbers, IP addresses, contacts, & more with Facebook from Feb. 8, according to the new T&Cs. No opt-out. The only way to object is to leave the service & move to a service like Signal or Telegram. https://t.co/FbGcq5T3JB

— Mike Butcher (@mikebutcher) January 6, 2021