علماء يعيدون رسم خريطة مسطحة للأرض بشكل دقيق.. فيديو

"This is a map you can hold in your hand." 🗺️



A fundamental re-imagining of how maps can work has resulted in the most accurate flat map ever made, developed by #PrincetonU's @JRichardGott and @RobertVanderbei and @Drexel's David Goldberg: https://t.co/Aw14j8m0Xm pic.twitter.com/RLbIMNQmYc