سعودية تصف دبلوماسيا أمريكيا بـ" الكاذب"... والأخير يحظرها من الوصول إلى صفحته في "تويتر"

Sorry for that but you are liar!!

I’m a Saudi woman and I had all my rights in my country and I’m a fully citizenship like men by law. You are not in a place to lecture us about us!! 😃

have fun with my video in #Riyadh, #SaudiArabia 🇸🇦

— أماني العجلان (@AmaniAAJ) March 4, 2021