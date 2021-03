الذكاء الاصطناعي يعيد الحياة إلى الموتى

My breath has officially been taken away. This photo brought to life is my grandmother's graduation from college, when she smiled I smiled. She died in 1994 but I will admit I was a tad choked up seeing her as if she was alive... Thank you @MyHeritage. Thank you. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2h5fn0RRXs

— 🕵🏻‍♂️Daniel's Genealogy🕵🏻‍♂️ (@DanielGenealogy) February 25, 2021