بالفيديو... نحلتان تفتحان غطاء عبوة مشروبات غازية

وظهرت النحلتان وهما ترفعان غطاء مشروب "فانتا" الغازي، بشكل متناغم، حتى أسقطتاه أرضا، في فيديو وثقته امرأة في ساو باولو بالبرازيل.
This new video from São Paulo shows two bees working together to twist off a bottle cap for orange Fanta soda. No matter how many viral videos and scientific studies reveal the amazing depth of animal minds, humans consistently underestimate their intelligence. pic.twitter.com/QX7gm9lYIw— Jacy Reese Anthis (@jacyanthis) May 25, 2021
وأبدى العديد من المعلقين على الفيديو إعجابهم بذكاء النحل بالرغم من صعوبة المهمة التي قد تبدو مستحيلة.
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)