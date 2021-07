تأجيل موعد إطلاق أول رحلة تجريبية مأهولة بالكامل للفضاء لظروف جوية

2 days until #Unity22! There’s space for all, so we invited a few special guests to join our global livestream: @StephenAtHome, @thegreatkhalid, @Cmdr_Hadfield, and @KellieGerardi. Watch the launch live this Sunday at 6 am PT | 9 am ET | 2 pm BST on https://t.co/5UalYT7Hjb pic.twitter.com/olJXZS5Q7Z