أجبان ممنوعة على من أعمارهم فوق 65 عاما

Happy #NationalMoldyCheeseDay!

We know the idea of consuming moldy food is a turn off. However, many popular cheeses (like Gorgonzola, Stilton, Roquefort, Brie and Camembert) would not exist without the right kind of mold! It's all part of the art of making cheese! Bon Appetit! pic.twitter.com/XqmdBU7Ic7