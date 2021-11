وفاة بطل "مستر أولمبيا" السابق إثر نوبة قلبية مفاجئة

BREAKING - Pro bodybuilder and former Mr. Olympia champion Shawn Rhoden has died at 46 years old. Generation Iron sends condolences to friends and family during this difficult time. Full story here: https://t.co/7XJlJuWrBW#RIP #ShawnRhoden #bodybuilding #GenerationIron pic.twitter.com/yzjIq8G8Mr

— GENERATION IRON (@GenerationIron) November 6, 2021