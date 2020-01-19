بومبيو يؤكد الحاجة إلى وقف دائم لإطلاق النار في ليبيا

وقال بومبيو أنهما ناقشا عملية السلام في ليبيا، مضيفا "اتفقنا على الحاجة إلى اتفاق رسمي لوقف إطلاق النار وآلية رصد موثوق بها في ليبيا".
Today in #Berlin, Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu and I discussed the #Libyan peace process. We agreed on the need for a formal ceasefire agreement and credible monitoring mechanism. pic.twitter.com/bXxnDckLYK— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 19, 2020
كما ذكر بومبيو أنها أجرى "مناقشة مثمرة اليوم مع وزير خارجية الإمارات العربية المتحدة، محمد بن زايد، في برلين".
Productive discussion today with #UAE's Foreign Minister @ABZayed in Berlin. I emphasized the need for a lasting ceasefire, a return to a @UN-facilitated, Libyan-led political process, and the end of all foreign intervention in #Libya. pic.twitter.com/9RxDEYfnrV— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 19, 2020
وتابع "أكدت الحاجة إلى وقف دائم لإطلاق النار، والعودة إلى العملية السياسية التي تقودها الأمم المتحدة في ليبيا، وإنهاء كل التدخلات الأجنبية".
