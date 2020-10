"الصحة العالمية" تربط القضاء على كورونا بخطوة مهمة

We understand the pandemic fatigue that people are feeling. It takes a mental and physical toll on everyone and no one wants more so-called lockdowns. But if we want to avoid them, we all have to play our part and we cannot give up. We must not give up. #ACTogether! pic.twitter.com/MbYIMSHE4b

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 26, 2020