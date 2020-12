وكالة أوروبية تحذر من استخدام "الذكاء الاصطناعي" في التشخيص الطبي

💬AI & the common good can be delivered, if #artificialintelligence respects #fundamentalrights, says @MichaelCJT in his opening remarks at our #RightAIFuture @eu2020de event.

That is our next great challenge.

🎦https://t.co/lAwCYrRXQQ pic.twitter.com/f9qqmCKf4V