يوري غاغارين "غزا" الفضاء قبل 59 عاما

GAGARIN LIVE - Watch and listen to Yuri #Gagarin sharing impressions on the historic spaceflight of 12 April 1961 as the First Man in Space gives interview to @BBC in July 1961 during his visit to the UK 🚀 pic.twitter.com/13rE8y3pPD

— Russia in RSA 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) April 12, 2019