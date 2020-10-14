إطلاق المركبة الفضائية المأهولة "سويوز" من قاعدة "بايكونور" الروسية... فيديو

وتنقل المركبة الفضائية ثلاثة من رواد الفضاء على متنها في رحلة استكشافية طويلة الأمد إلى محطة الفضاء الدولية.
3.. 2.. 1.. The Soyuz-2.1а rocket together with #SoyuzMS17 spacecraft lifted off from the #Baikonur cosmodrome 🚀— РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) October 14, 2020
The ship crew includes Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov, Sergey @KudSverchkov and @NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins.
Live broadcast ➡ https://t.co/b0mrI021s5 pic.twitter.com/Uv47tZFag7
وانفصلت المركبة عن الصاروخ "سويوز - 1.2 أ" وبدأت رحلتها المستقلة إلى المحطة.
#СоюзМС17: 117,8 с → отделение первой ступени ракеты-носителя «Союз-2.1а»— РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) October 14, 2020
//#SoyuzMS17: T+01:57 min → first stage separation pic.twitter.com/cPkR4i15C8
ومن المخطط أن تقترب المركبة من المحطة الدولية لمدة ثلاث ساعات وسبع دقائق عند الساعة 8:52 بتوقيت غرينتش.
#SoyuzMS17: Third stage cut-off and separation of the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft 🚀— РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) October 14, 2020
Sergey Ryzhikov, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov (@KudSverchkov) and Kathleen Rubins are on their way to the International Space Station. Docking at 08:52 UTC.
The broadcast will start at 08:15 UTC pic.twitter.com/0B3WcIeyNc
ويتألف أفراد الطاقم من الرائد سيرغي ريجيكوف وسيرغي كود-سفيرتشكوف ورائدة فضاء "ناسا" كاتلين روبينز.
