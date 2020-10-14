إطلاق المركبة الفضائية المأهولة "سويوز" من قاعدة "بايكونور" الروسية... فيديو

#SoyuzMS17: Third stage cut-off and separation of the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft 🚀



Sergey Ryzhikov, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov (@KudSverchkov) and Kathleen Rubins are on their way to the International Space Station. Docking at 08:52 UTC.



The broadcast will start at 08:15 UTC pic.twitter.com/0B3WcIeyNc