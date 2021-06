زيلينسكي يأمل أن تنظر قمة الناتو في خطوات لاحتواء "عدائية" روسيا

Informed @jensstoltenberg about significant threats from Russia. Hopeful that the @NATO summit will consider efficient steps to deter 🇷🇺 aggression. Stressed the importance for #Ukraine of reaffirming the NATO's open door policy & the validity of the 2008 decision on #MAP for 🇺🇦. pic.twitter.com/EDJgaMllXh

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 10, 2021