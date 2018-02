تطبيق يمنح مستخدميه أموالا مقابل المشي مسافات أطول

Team! We partnered with @Sweatcoin- the app that pays you to walk. Try the 5k program in my app with @sweatcoin (free) app and earn crypto for exercising. plus, we will give you a free month trial on #MyFitness App. To learn more go here —> https://t.co/pysar3mHvL pic.twitter.com/GsFPJbEJG5