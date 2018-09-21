لمقاومة نزلات البرد...10 أغذية تحتوي على فيتامين "سي" أكثر من البرتقال (صور)

أكدت الطبيبة على ضرورة تناول مامقداره 75 مليغرام من فيتامين "سي" كل يوم، نظرا لقدرة الفيتامين على تقوية جهاز المناعة من جهة ومقاومة عمليات الأكسدة المدمرة للخلايا الجسم من جهة اخرى.
وأكدت الطبيبة على وجود مصادر أخرى معروفة غير البرتقال، لتأمين هذا الفيتامين وبالكميات المطلوبة.
ومن هذه المصادر الفلفل الأحمر، حيث يحتوي نصف كوب فقط من الفلفل المقطع يحمل مخزوناً من فيتامين "سي" يصل إلى 95 مليغرام.
فاكهة البابايا، كل كوب من قطع البابايا يوفر كمية كبيرة من الفيتامين "سي" تصل إلى 88 مليغراما.
فاكهة الجوافة أو التي تعرف بالفاكهة السوبر، وتحتوي في داخلها على 377 مليغراما من فيتامين "سي" في كل كوب.
البروكلي، والذي يحتوي على كمية فيتامين "سي" تصل إلى 81 مليغراما في كل كوب.
الفراولة، حيث يحتوي كل كأس على 98 مليغراما من الفيتامين "سي".
الكيوي الأصفر، والذي يحتوي على 130 مليغراما من الفيتامين "سي" في كل حبة.
الفلفل الأخضرالحار، والذي يحتوي فيه كل قرن على 103 مليغراما من الفيتامين "سي".
الكرنب السلقي، ويحتوي كوب من الكرنب السلقي على 84 مليغراما من فيتامين "سي".
الخردل الأخضر، والذي يحتوي فيه كل كوب على مايعادل 78 مليغراما من فيتامين "سي".
الأناناس، ويحتوي كوب واحد من شرائح الأناناس على 79 مليغراماً من فيتامين "سي".
