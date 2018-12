مصنع كيميائي بين المريخ والمشتري... تعرف على اكتشاف "ناسا" المذهل

#mce_temp_url#After 11 years of:

🌌Breathtaking imagery

⚙️Unprecedented feats of engineering

🛰️Spacecraft records broken



It’s nearly time to bid farewell to @NASA_Dawn as it comes to the expected end of the mission. Learn more about its final orbits at Ceres: https://t.co/QisCD9gLXU pic.twitter.com/La524tDCOd