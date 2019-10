اكتشاف سمكة قرش على شكل "ثعبان" في المغرب... صور

A shark both eely and early: Frey et al describe the full body of the Late Devonian Phoebodus. They find it to be stem-elasmobranch, possibly parking the minimum divergence of elasmobranchs and holocephalans right back in the mid-Devonian.https://t.co/07OYZWsA7t pic.twitter.com/vlkGr5Rr5W