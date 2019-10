"أمازون" تعلن عن مفاجأة سارة للأطفال

Amazon announces Fire HD 10, next gen of its largest tablet: 10.1-in. display, 2.0 GHz 8-core CPU, up to 12 hr. battery life, 32 GB storage, USB-C, Alexa hands-free, picture-in-picture capability. Retail price: $150 https://t.co/U6SyS0z00t #FireHD10 #tablets pic.twitter.com/VWHbofIJNd