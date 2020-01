انقراض أكبر أسماك المياه العذبة التي نجت منذ ملايين السنين... صور وفيديو

Experts just declared Chinese paddlefish to be extinct. Once the largest fish inhabiting the longest river in China, it used to be mistaken as a water monster, as shown in this Ming painting (14-16 c). A 10-year fishing ban on the river is now in place, but too late for the fish. pic.twitter.com/pNSZ99JyHJ

— Jin Xu (@xujnx) January 7, 2020